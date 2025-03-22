Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 152,782 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.34% of Archrock worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 29,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 909,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 194,352 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

