Truffle Hound Capital LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 103,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Sunday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. First Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

First Capital Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

