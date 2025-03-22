Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

