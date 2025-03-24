Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.01. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $67.23.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

