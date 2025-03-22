Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,016 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.