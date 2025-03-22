Sei Investments Co. Has $143.21 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $143,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $371.38 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

