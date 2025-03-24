Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.74 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 986162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,654,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,154,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 527,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 513,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 461,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

