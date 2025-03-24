Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Guggenheim

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday.

Valneva Stock Performance

NASDAQ VALN opened at $7.71 on Monday. Valneva has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a PE ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Valneva will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Valneva worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

