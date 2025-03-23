399,815 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by Guardian Partners Inc.

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 399,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,691,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,135,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after buying an additional 314,799 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,745,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,274,000 after buying an additional 307,313 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 979,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after buying an additional 298,632 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFEM opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

