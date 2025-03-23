Guardian Partners Inc. Invests $7.22 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 62.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,323,000 after buying an additional 1,546,866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after buying an additional 490,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 134.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 250,427 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $74.97.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
