Regional REIT’s (RGL) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Regional REIT Price Performance

LON RGL opened at GBX 106.07 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74. Regional REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 99 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 255.50 ($3.30). The stock has a market cap of £171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.35.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (33.50) (($0.43)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regional REIT had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 89.90%.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

