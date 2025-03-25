Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

