Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.89

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 2.5% increase from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $2.82. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance
SJG opened at GBX 255 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48. Schroder Japan Trust has a one year low of GBX 227.60 ($2.94) and a one year high of GBX 266 ($3.44). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.92.
About Schroder Japan Trust
