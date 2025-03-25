Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.89

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 2.5% increase from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $2.82. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance

SJG opened at GBX 255 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48. Schroder Japan Trust has a one year low of GBX 227.60 ($2.94) and a one year high of GBX 266 ($3.44). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.92.

Get Schroder Japan Trust alerts:

About Schroder Japan Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Japanese equity market currently offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Several developments that are unique to Japan should combine to support sustained corporate earnings growth and increasing valuation multiples in the years ahead. With one of the best performance track records in its sector and a disciplined, active investment approach, SJG is an excellent way of gaining exposure to Japan’s exciting potential.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.