Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 20.0% increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CRST opened at GBX 175.09 ($2.26) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 143.50 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 272.40 ($3.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £449.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.46) in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, insider William Floydd purchased 11,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £17,307.68 ($22,364.23). 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

