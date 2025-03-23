Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $87,151.68 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $87,151.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 981,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,996,187.84. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

