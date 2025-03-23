The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Chairman Michael Kirban Sells 6,000 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,663,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,206,715. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Michael Kirban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $701,200.00.
- On Friday, March 14th, Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $691,400.00.
Vita Coco Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34.
Institutional Trading of Vita Coco
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on COCO. Stephens lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Vita Coco
About Vita Coco
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Coco
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.