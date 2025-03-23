Annie E. Casey Foundation Inc. Purchases New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Annie E. Casey Foundation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 421,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,093,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 77.8% of Annie E. Casey Foundation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

NYSE:UPS opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $157.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

