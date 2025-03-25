Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,195,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $449,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

