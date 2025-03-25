Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 24th

Tesla, Broadcom, Lockheed Martin, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy sources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. These stocks are influenced by factors like commodity prices, global demand, and regulatory changes, making them a key focus for investors interested in sectors subject to economic and geopolitical variability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $25.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.78. 99,264,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,326,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $880.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.15. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,126,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,885,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.37. The company has a market capitalization of $907.76 billion, a PE ratio of 157.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $431.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,111. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,799,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,929,130. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $503.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.43. 3,668,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.64. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

