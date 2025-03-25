X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $12.71. X Financial shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 62,283 shares.

X Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.09 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%.

X Financial Increases Dividend

About X Financial

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

