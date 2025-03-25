First American Trust FSB Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 49,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 199,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,788,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,197,248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $343.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $639.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average of $313.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.