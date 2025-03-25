Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Gregory Forsyth Sells 146,044 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Forsyth sold 146,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$37.75 ($23.74), for a total value of A$5,513,161.00 ($3,467,396.86).

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Supply Network alerts:

Supply Network Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

See Also

