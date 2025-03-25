TIAA Trust National Association Sells 86,615 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,603,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,479,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,111,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 584,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,103,000 after buying an additional 400,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $389.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.65 and a 200-day moving average of $401.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.