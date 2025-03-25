Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 268 shares.The stock last traded at $1,065.97 and had previously closed at $1,090.00.

Biglari Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,034.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, March 1st. The company reported ($36.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.12 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

