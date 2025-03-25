Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.13. Lotus Technology shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 105,928 shares.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

