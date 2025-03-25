Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Plans Dividend of GBX 19.72

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.72 ($0.25) per share by the home improvement retailer on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 418.9% increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kingfisher Price Performance

Shares of LON KGF traded down GBX 39.46 ($0.51) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 240.24 ($3.10). 369,060,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,259,219. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.04. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 227.20 ($2.94) and a one year high of GBX 333.50 ($4.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.