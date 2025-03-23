Best Defense Stocks To Watch Today – March 22nd

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Electric, Citigroup, and Cadence Design Systems are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that develop and manufacture products and services for military and national security purposes. These companies often produce advanced technologies, weaponry, and related services, with their financial performance closely tied to government defense spending and global geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.32. 26,776,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,679. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.98 and a 200 day moving average of $163.57.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $26.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,138,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,249. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.23.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,960,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,304. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.63 and a 200-day moving average of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $218.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $133.99 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. 21,720,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,310,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,509. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.79. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $230.09 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

