BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after buying an additional 896,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,209,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.6 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $118.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

