Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $388,000 in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.42 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.