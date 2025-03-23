Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 11,269 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Camtek were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Camtek by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

CAMT stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

