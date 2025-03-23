Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 75,072 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,072 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Capri were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at $53,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Capri by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 15.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

