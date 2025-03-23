iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 301,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 904.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

