Xponance Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $167.29 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.79 and a twelve month high of $273.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.71. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,115.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.