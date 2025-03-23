Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.54 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Times were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in New York Times by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

