Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 745,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Articles

