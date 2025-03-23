Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.8 %

H opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.97.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

