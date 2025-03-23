BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 62,855 shares.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
