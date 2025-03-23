BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 62,855 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 32.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

