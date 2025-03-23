dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.70 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 71.70 ($0.93). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 71.70 ($0.93), with a volume of 615,725 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current year.
dotdigital Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is 27.61%.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.
