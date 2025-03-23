Boston Partners Sells 6,683 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.
Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation
In other news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.97.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.