Boston Partners Sells 6,683 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.