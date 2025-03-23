Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 166.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 81,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

