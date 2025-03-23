Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 274.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,159,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,052,000 after purchasing an additional 710,881 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.87.

Shares of COF stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day moving average of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

