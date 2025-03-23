Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,344 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 18.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 268.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after buying an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 111.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.