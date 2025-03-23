Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.11. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

