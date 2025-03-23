Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $45.62 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

