Promising Gold Stocks To Follow Today – March 20th

Robinhood Markets, Freeport-McMoRan, Coca-Cola, General Mills, Vale, Kraft Heinz, and Newmont are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies engaged in the exploration, extraction, or production of gold. They offer investors an indirect way to participate in the gold market, potentially benefiting from rising gold prices while also facing the operational risks inherent in the mining industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.25. 28,646,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,847,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.91. 12,440,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,849,365. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $69.45. 4,916,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,907,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $58.48. 2,978,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. General Mills has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 14,414,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,236,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 4,825,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 2,730,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,317,961. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

