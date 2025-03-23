Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 186.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $140.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $247,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,550.46. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,140 shares of company stock worth $10,492,517. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

