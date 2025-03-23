Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 163.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,616 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $110,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $105,481,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.6% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,090 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.8 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

