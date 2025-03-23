Boston Partners Sells 102,791 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 877.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,490,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 1,337,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 123,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 1.6 %

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.87. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

