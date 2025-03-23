Community Bank N.A. Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $278.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $200.97 and a one year high of $281.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

