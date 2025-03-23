The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 832.17 ($10.74) and traded as low as GBX 760 ($9.81). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 776 ($10.02), with a volume of 223,188 shares changing hands.

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £221.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 832.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 923.11.

Insider Transactions at The Biotech Growth Trust

In other The Biotech Growth Trust news, insider Nicola Shepherd bought 1,000 shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 846 ($10.92) per share, with a total value of £8,460 ($10,923.18). Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile

The Biotech Growth Trust seeks capital appreciation through investment in the worldwide biotechnology industry. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies on a worldwide basis. Performance is measured against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (sterling adjusted).

